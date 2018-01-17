Police Investigate Crash On Kilpatrick Turnpike

Officials responded to a crash around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday on the Kilpatrick turnpike going westbound, just before the NW Expressway exit.

Troopers believe a male driver may have rear ended a semi-truck, leading him to lose control.

The drivers’ legs were pinned from the vehicle turning during the crash. Crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle when they arrived at the scene, officials said.

The driver has no life-threatening injuries.

Police have not been able to locate or identify the semi-truck.

