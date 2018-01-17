Police Respond To Rollover Crash I-35 Service Rd.

Police responded to the scene of a rollover crash around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, near SE 29th St. and S I-35 Service road.

According to report, the two people that were inside of the vehicle do not remember what happened, and they refused medical service.

The accident tore up an exit sign.

Troopers are currently waiting for a wrecker.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.