Motion-activated cameras capture animals being wild, weird

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.

Science Says: That Michigan meteor could have been meatier.

U.S. authorities say they want a German man who provided critical support to Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks to face trial in the United States.

Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

As motion-detecting wildlife cameras get smaller, cheaper and more reliable, scientists across the U.S. are using them to document elusive creatures like never before.

A U.S. Interior Department official has reacted harshly to the resignation of most members of a board that advises it on national parks.

Los Angeles police say they arrested a serial rapist when two detectives saw a victim who had fought him off fall from his car.

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

Lawmakers ask if states or feds should alert about missiles

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP). This 2011 photo from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service motion-activated camera shows an elephant seal in the Channel Islands National Park off the coast of Southern California. Motion-detecting wildlife cameras d...

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP). This 2017 photo from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service motion-activated camera shows a moose at the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. Motion-detecting wildlife cameras are yielding serious science a...

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP). In this 2017 photo from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service motion-activated camera, a vulture comes in for a landing at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico. Motion-detecting wildlife cameras are y...

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP). This 2017 photo from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service motion-activated camera shows a black bear at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge. Motion-detecting wildlife cameras are yielding serious science as...

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP). This 2017 photo from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service motion-activated camera shows an osprey poses at the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia. Motion-detecting wildlife cameras are yielding serious sc...

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - How does a bighorn sheep say "cheese?"

Some charismatic critters caught by motion-detecting wildlife cameras seem to know how to strike a pose. But it's not just show business. As these devices get ever smaller, cheaper and more reliable, scientists across the U.S. are using them to document elusive creatures like never before.

"There's no doubt - it is an incredible tool to acquire data on wildlife," said Grant Harris, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife biologist based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Remote cameras have photographed everything from small desert cats called ocelots to snow-loving lynx high in the Northern Rockies.

Harris cited images of javelinas, pig-like desert mammals, and coatimundi, members of the raccoon family, captured at higher latitudes in recent years. That could mean global warming is expanding their range northward, he said.

Scientists deploying remote cameras in their work include researchers with the Wyoming Migration Initiative, who use global positioning to map the movements of elk, mule deer and antelope in and around Yellowstone National Park. They only have so many collars to track animals, meaning there's a limit to the GPS data they can gather, said Matthew Kauffman, a University of Wyoming associate professor and initiative director.

"You see one animal migrating, you don't know if it's migrating by itself, if it's migrating with a calf, or if it's migrating with 40 other animals," Kauffman said.

Remote cameras - which can be left in the backcountry for days, weeks or even months - help fill in blanks by showing how many animals are on the move over a given period, he said.

Where to position them requires careful forethought. Clustering several around a watering hole, for instance, might produce many images but not a thorough profile of a population.

"There's this tension between subjectivity in where you put your camera and where it's statistically sound," Harris said.

Sometimes smart-alecky humans turn up among the images. "I've seen people moon cameras, and that's always funny," he said.

Remote video can also reveal details about animal behavior, including the mewling sounds of migrating mule deer. And live-streaming cameras for everything from bison in Saskatchewan, Canada, to the underwater kelp forest off California's Channel Islands are always popular.

As with all human intrusion into nature, remote cameras have downsides. Animals such as wolverines and bears have been known to attack them, though whether out of curiosity or aggression is hard to say.

Also, the devices have become popular tools to help hunters scout for game, sparking a debate over fair-chase ethics. Then there's the whole subjective thing about going into nature to get away from it all, including surveillance cameras.

Anyway, to answer the question: A bighorn sheep that looks like it's smiling probably isn't saying "cheese" but sniffing pheromones and other scents in what's called a flehmen response, said Harris.

In other words ... bleats us.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.