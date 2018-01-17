Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn th...
Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:06 AM EST 2018-01-17 14:06:30 GMT Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student whose stabbed body found buried in a Southern California park. More >> Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student whose stabbed body found buried in a Southern California park. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:04 AM EST 2018-01-17 14:04:09 GMT A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures. More >> A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:04 AM EST 2018-01-17 14:04:00 GMT A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in. More >> A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:00 AM EST 2018-01-17 14:00:23 GMT Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change state tax laws. More >> Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change state tax laws. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:00 AM EST 2018-01-17 14:00:18 GMT Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets. More >> Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:00 AM EST 2018-01-17 14:00:11 GMT One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.". More >> One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.". More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:00 AM EST 2018-01-17 14:00:01 GMT Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a life sentence on a New Jersey man who injured 30 people in a Manhattan bombing and then promoted his extremist ideology to other prisoners. More >> Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a life sentence on a New Jersey man who injured 30 people in a Manhattan bombing and then promoted his extremist ideology to other prisoners. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:59 AM EST 2018-01-17 13:59:57 GMT A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school. More >> A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:59 AM EST 2018-01-17 13:59:54 GMT Walmart giving pharmacy customers packet that turns leftover opioids into useless gel. More >> Walmart giving pharmacy customers packet that turns leftover opioids into useless gel. More >> Updated: Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:59 AM EST 2018-01-17 13:59:50 GMT The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Hawaii didn't need federal approval to retract a cellphone alert mistakenly sent over the weekend warning of a ballistic missile attack. More >> The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Hawaii didn't need federal approval to retract a cellphone alert mistakenly sent over the weekend warning of a ballistic missile attack. More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist
More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist
More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist
More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist
More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
More >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well
More >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well
More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.
More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.
More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'
More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe
More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe
More >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image Awards
More >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image Awards
More >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image Awards
More >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image Awards
More >>
By The Associated Press
Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel.
The retail giant announced Wednesday that it will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 U.S. pharmacies.
The small packets, made by DisposeRX, contain a powder that is poured into prescription bottles. When mixed with warm water, the powder turns the pills into a biodegradable gel that can be thrown in the trash.
Research has shown that surgery patients often end up with leftover opioid painkillers and store the drugs improperly at home
Walmart says the powder also works with other prescription drugs. The company says its pharmacy customers can request a free packet at any time.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.