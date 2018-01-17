Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

House panel interviewing Bannon after his fall from power

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Dems accuse GOP official of 'amnesia' on Trump vulgarity

Dems accuse GOP official of 'amnesia' on Trump vulgarity

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

GOP still struggling with Trump's remarks on Africa

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Hawaii didn't need federal approval to retract a cellphone alert mistakenly sent over the weekend warning of a ballistic missile attack.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Hawaii didn't need federal approval to retract a cellphone alert mistakenly sent over the weekend warning of a ballistic missile attack.

Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel

Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

No rules for California home schools, where 13 found captive

No rules for California home schools, where 13 found captive

Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a life sentence on a New Jersey man who injured 30 people in a Manhattan bombing and then promoted his extremist ideology to other prisoners.

Prosecutors are urging a judge to impose a life sentence on a New Jersey man who injured 30 people in a Manhattan bombing and then promoted his extremist ideology to other prisoners.

Prosecutors: New Jersey bomber tried to corrupt inmates

Prosecutors: New Jersey bomber tried to corrupt inmates

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.

Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change state tax laws.

Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change state tax laws.

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living in.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

South wakes up to snow, ice and record-breaking cold

South wakes up to snow, ice and record-breaking cold

Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student whose stabbed body found buried in a Southern California park.

Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student whose stabbed body found buried in a Southern California park.

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn th...

By The Associated Press



Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel.

The retail giant announced Wednesday that it will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 U.S. pharmacies.

The small packets, made by DisposeRX, contain a powder that is poured into prescription bottles. When mixed with warm water, the powder turns the pills into a biodegradable gel that can be thrown in the trash.

Research has shown that surgery patients often end up with leftover opioid painkillers and store the drugs improperly at home

Walmart says the powder also works with other prescription drugs. The company says its pharmacy customers can request a free packet at any time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.