Brown, Wade Star As Kansas State Routs No. 4 Oklahoma 87-69

Barry Brown scored 24 points, Dean Wade added 21 and Kansas State frustrated Oklahoma star Trae Young all game in springing an 87-69 upset of the fourth-ranked Sooners on Tuesday night.More >>
Oklahoma State receiver James Washington is one of 21 candidates for the 2017 Lombardi Award.More >>
Trae Young and the fourth-ranked Sooners go on the road to Kansas State and Bramlage Coliseum, a place Oklahoma hasn’t won in since 2012.More >>
Standout cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles became the 18th member of the Sooners' 2018 recruiting class Tuesday.More >>
