My 2 Cents: Physician Says President In Excellent Health

Some of President Trump's detractors have started attacking him on the basis that he's "unfit for office". Armchair psychiatrists, even some real psychiatrists questioning his mental health, even whether he might have dementia.

Last Friday, President Trump had a full physical exam, and at his own request a cognitive exam to test whether his mental faculties were in order.

Then Tuesday, January 16, he sent the presidential physician out before White House press corps and told him, answer every question they have, and for nearly an hour he did.

Some reporters seemed shocked to hear Dr. Ronnie Jackson say President Trump is in excellent health and that the President aced the cognitive exam, every question correct, no sign of dementia or any other mental health issue.

One reporter incredulously asked how a 71-year-old man who doesn't exercise or watch his diet can really be so healthy, the doctor answered genetics.

By the way, this wasn't a doctor that was cherry picked by the administration, he's served as White House physician for the last three administrations.

He did say he would like the President to exercise daily and maybe drop 10 or 15 pounds, but added that he is fit to serve this entire term, and another one if he's re-elected.

That turned a few heads in the press room I'll tell you.

