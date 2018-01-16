Crews Battle 3-Alarm Strip Mall Fire In SW OKC

Crews battled a 3-alarm strip mall fire in SW Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters were called out the the 3-alarm fire at 5729 S. Pennsylvania around 8:45 p.m.

Due to the winter weather condition, Embark buses were requested to help rehab firefighters. But at this time, no injuries have been reported.

It took a little less than an hour to get the blaze under control. Firefighters said at least four business were affected by the fire, including Gerald's Donuts.

TAC 5:Fire under control on South Pennsylvania. Please avoid the area for a bit longer. Traffic is blocked on Pennsylvania.BF pic.twitter.com/5WgtgiriJv — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 17, 2018

OKCFD will be investigation the cause of the fire once its completely doused.

