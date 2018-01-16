OKC Officials Looking Into Street Lights Not Working - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Officials Looking Into Street Lights Not Working

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An OKC resident is sounding the alarm on a safety issue in downtown Oklahoma City. He claims there are too many dark pockets where people may be fearful to walk at night.

The City is investigating after the resident complained that there are more than 400 street lights out in a nearly one square-mile area downtown.

Cody Lusnia walked downtown and marked where street lights left him in the dark using his GPS.

“It’s just a black hole,” said Lusnia.

He documented one outside of the Federal courthouse, one in front of the Cox Convention Center and another at Robinson and 3rd.

“There’s poles and light fixtures, but the lights don’t work.”

Public Works told News 9, many times the lights are cut off due to construction, but never turned back on when the work is done.

OG&E is also looking into the issue. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
