Man Injured After Log Flies Through Windshield On I-35

A very close call for a Guthrie couple after a piece of firewood comes flying through their windshield as they are driving down the highway.

The Huff’s said it happened as they were driving northbound on I-35, near the Brittan exit. Miranda Huff said she was looking down at her phone and heard a loud noise, then her husband pulled over to the side of the road.

“By the time I realized what was going on I see this log sticking out of the window and my husband’s hand is just shaking,” she recalled.

A car in front of them kicked up the piece of firewood that bounced off the hood of their car and then straight through their windshield. The wood hit her husband's hand and broke it. Fortunately, that was the only injury.

“He could have died, if it would have come a few more inches,” said Miranda.

And her husband, an experienced driver, was able to calmly pull off the highway.

“Never even let go of the wheel or over-corrected or anything like that. Just got over very calmly.”

But she knows this could have all ended differently. That’s why she wants everyone to think about their close call the next time they're loading something in the back of their vehicle.

“Being aware of what we’re doing and how we’re doing it could impact others even if we don’t think it will or could.”