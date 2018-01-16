James Washington Up For 2017 Lombardi Award

Oklahoma State receiver James Washington is one of 21 candidates for the 2017 Lombardi Award.More >>
Manu Lecomte scored 25 of his career-high 30 points after halftime as Baylor avoided a rare three-game losing streak with a 76-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.More >>
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione is set to join the College Football Playoff Committee, ESPN’s Heather Dinich reports.More >>
Trae Young and the fourth-ranked Sooners go on the road to Kansas State and Bramlage Coliseum, a place Oklahoma hasn’t won in since 2012.More >>
Standout cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles became the 18th member of the Sooners' 2018 recruiting class Tuesday.More >>
