James Washington Up For 2017 Lombardi Award

Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 21 national candidates for the 2017 Lombardi Award, the Lombardi Foundation announced this week.

Washington is the only wide receiver in the nation to be included as a nominee for the honor, which is “presented to an NCAA Division I player, regardless of position, based on performance, leadership, character and resiliency.”

Wrapping up his career as the most productive receiver in OSU football history, Washington is also one of just nine offensive players nationally included on the list and one of four players from the Big 12 to be named a candidate.

The Stamford, Texas native was awarded with the 2017 Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver and was also tabbed as a unanimous All-American. He led the nation with 1,549 receiving yards in 2017, as well as 119.2 yards per game. He also led the nation in catches of at least 30, 40, 50 and 60 yards during the season, and totaled 4,472 career receiving yards to rank as the second-highest total in Big 12 history.

The field of candidates for the Lombardi Award will be narrowed to seven or fewer finalists this week and announced on Jan. 22. Following that cut, four finalists will be invited to the Lombardi Honors presentation on Jan. 27 at Lone Star College in Houston, where the winner will be presented with the trophy live on ESPN3.

2017 Lombardi Award Nominees

Saquon Barkley, Penn State (RB)

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State (QB)

Bradley Chubb, N.C. State (DE)

Tyrell Crosby, Oregon (OT)

DeShon Elliott, Texas (S)

Minkah Fitzpatick, Alabama (S)

Shaquem Griffin, UCF (LB)

Lamar Jackson, Louisville (QB)

Derwin James, Florida State (S)

Joel Lanning, Iowa State (LB/QB)

Bryce Love, Stanford (RB)

Hercules Mata’afa, Washington State (DE)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma (QB)

Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame (G)

Ed Oliver, Houston (DT)

Da’Ron Payne, Alabama (DT)

Rashaad Penny, San Diego State (RB)

Roquan Smith, Georgia (LB)

Vita Vea, Washington (DT)

James Washington, Oklahoma State (WR)

Christian Wilkins, Clemson (DT)