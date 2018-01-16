Edmond Police Bust Auto Burglary Ring

Edmond officers caught up with Larry Nicholson, Terry McMurty and Abdul-Muhaymin Adams after an alert cashier at an Game Stop store thought something was suspicious and called police.

An auto burglary ring was busted after "punching" their way into parked vehicles. The suspects targeted metro gym parking lots.

Edmond police say gym parking lots are busy this time of year, making them goldmines for thieves.

“We had several people come out of gyms the other night here in Edmond,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department. “Their cars had been broken into.”

Wagnon said the thieves did not bust out windows or check for unlocked doors.

“These suspects actually had a lock punch,” said Wagnon. “Breaking through handles and getting in vehicles.”

The three suspects then took anything of value. Gymgoers were shocked to hear they could have easily been victims.

“I’m definitely going to look in and see what I have that may be worth something,” said Adam Bivins, Edmond resident.

Edmond officers caught up with Larry Nicholson, Terry McMurty and Abdul-Muhaymin Adams after an alert cashier at an Game Stop store thought something was suspicious and called police. The men were allegedly using multiple stolen credit cards to pay for merchandise.

“There was some property that these men had on them that matched some of our victims’ information from the gyms,” said Wagnon.

The men are from Texas and are now in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Police said their crime spree may have span across the metro.

“In talking with other metro law enforcement agencies,” said Wagnon. “We believe they’ve been in town in the Oklahoma City metro area doing this for several days now

The best way to protect valuables is to never leave your wallet, purse or bag in the car even if it is locked up.