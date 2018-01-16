Lawyer: Charges possible in connection with Vegas shooting

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been...

The Mormon church appointed a 93-year-old former heart surgeon has been officially named its new president.

The Mormon church appointed a 93-year-old former heart surgeon has been officially named its new president.

New Jersey's next governor tweeted out morning wishes to the state.

New Jersey's next governor tweeted out morning wishes to the state.

The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that other people could face charges in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.

A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that other people could face charges in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were...

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, file). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las V...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. A lawyer for Las...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Charges could be filed in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman responsible for killing 58 people is dead, a lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge Tuesday.

Attorney Nicholas Crosby did not identify new evidence or suspects but said charges might be possible depending on the results of an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo and the FBI have said they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone to carry out the Oct. 1 shooting that also injured hundreds before killing himself.

"Without naming names, there are potential charges against others as a result of the ongoing investigation?" Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish asked Crosby as he argued to keep police search-warrant records sealed.

"Yes," said Crosby, who represents the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which Lombardo leads. "There are charges being investigated."

The attorney declined outside court to say whom he referred to.

Officer Laura Meltzer, a Las Vegas police spokeswoman, said the department is "investigating possible criminal charges related to items discovered during the service of search warrants." She did not name a suspect and said she could not specify the type of charges or what was found without compromising the investigation.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault in Las Vegas declined to comment.

Federal court documents made public Friday showed that as of Oct. 6, the FBI considered Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, "the most likely person who aided or abetted Stephen Paddock."

Danley, who was in the Philippines during the shooting, was questioned by the FBI after returning to the U.S. Lombardo and Aaron Rouse, FBI agent in charge in Las Vegas, said in October that Danley was not a suspect.

An FBI spokeswoman said last week that she could not comment about Danley. Her lawyer, Matthew Lombard in Los Angeles, did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages Tuesday.

The judge Tuesday didn't order the Vegas police records released as requested by a lawyer for media organizations, including The Associated Press. Cadish said she might review the documents privately before making them public.

"It only makes sense that a party who is arguing that something has to be kept secret can't fully explain in public why it has to be kept secret," she said.

Media companies want the judge to release affidavits showing what police told state judges to obtain search warrants immediately after identifying Paddock as the man who opened fire from a 32nd-floor suite of a casino-hotel into a country music festival crowd below.

Officials have not said and records released so far don't show what motivated the 64-year-old high-stakes gambler to kill.

"Paddock planned the attack meticulously and took many methodical steps to avoid detection of his plot and to thwart the eventual law enforcement investigation that would follow" the shooting, one federal document said.

A U.S. judge on Friday unsealed more than 300 pages of FBI warrant records justifying searches of Paddock's properties in Reno and Mesquite, Nevada, along with vehicles and multiple email, Facebook and other internet accounts belonging to Paddock and Danley.

Danley told investigators that they would find her fingerprints on bullets used during the attack because she would sometimes help Paddock load high-volume ammunition magazines, according to the FBI records.

Other records showed that Danley received a wire transfer of money from Paddock while she was in the Philippines and that Danley deleted her Facebook account in the hours immediately after the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.