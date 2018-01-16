Crews Extinguish House Fire Near OKC's Plaza District

Crews successfully extinguished fire at a home just to the southeast of Oklahoma City’s Plaza District, Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 1500 block of NW 14th St., located on the north side of McKinley Park.

Once on scene, crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the roof of the house. Firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames. A preliminary damage estimate has not yet been released.

No injuries have been reported at this time.