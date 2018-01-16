No. 4 Sooners Visit Kruger's Alma Mater Kansas State

Trae Young and the fourth-ranked Sooners go on the road to Kansas State and Bramlage Coliseum, a place Oklahoma hasn’t won in since 2012. Opening tip is set for 8 p.m. CT.

A Sooner win would give OU its best start in Big 12 play (5-1) since winning its first 11 conference games in the 2008-09 season. Young leads the country in both scoring (30.1) and assists (10.1). The freshman is coming off of a career-high-tying 43 points against TCU on Saturday, earning his sixth Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

The Sooners (14-2, 4-1) needed overtime to defeat the Horned Frogs, 102-97, and set a program record for made 3-pointers with 19 treys in the game. OU also got a big performance from freshman forward Brady Manek, who scored 22 points and shot 6-of-9 from behind the arc.

Kansas State (12-5, 2-3) is coming off a 73-72 loss at the buzzer to archrival Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. Junior forward Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra tallied a career-high 18.

Junior Kamau Stokes has missed the past two contests due to injury. The starting point guard was third on the team in scoring (13.4) and first in assists (4.6 apg). Diarra stepped into the starting role and has been fantastic with 17 points against OSU in his first start before besting that total against the Jayhawks.

K-State coach Bruce Weber is 8-3 head-to-head against Lon Kruger and is 5-0 at Bramlage Coliseum. Kruger is 5-7 in his career against Kansas State, his alma mater.