Trump administration appeals ruling on young immigrants

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reconsidering a payday lending protections it enacted last year.

The Mormon church appointed a 93-year-old former heart surgeon has been officially named its new president.

The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

A lawyer for Las Vegas police told a judge that other people could face charges in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, even though the gunman is dead.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

New Jersey's next governor tweeted out morning wishes to the state.

An attorney who works in the office of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reached out to a suburban St. Louis attorney on a fact-finding mission hours before news of the governor's extramarital affair broke.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Trump administration on Tuesday appealed a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants and announced plans to seek a U.S. Supreme Court review even before an appeals court issues a decision.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing that they were appealing the Jan. 9 ruling by a federal judge preventing President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The appeal was filed with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In a separate news release, the agency said it planned to file documents seeking a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that it defied "law and common sense" for a single federal judge to decide the DACA issue.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in his Jan. 9 ruling said lawyers in favor of DACA clearly demonstrated that the young immigrants "were likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm" without court action. The judge also said the lawyers have a strong chance of succeeding at trial.

He granted a request by California and other plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction against the administration while lawsuits challenging its DACA decision play out in court. Alsup also rejected the administration's request to dismiss the lawsuits.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement Tuesday that he was "confident the appellate courts will see the logic and justice behind the district court's issuance of the preliminary injunction."

DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. The program includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

Sessions announced in September that DACA would be phased out, saying President Barack Obama had exceeded his authority when he implemented it in 2012.

Efforts in Congress to reach a deal to protect DACA recipients appear to have gotten more complicated in the wake of Trump's use of a vulgarity during a meeting with lawmakers last week to discuss an immigration proposal.

