Friends On Illinois River Float Trip Rescue Trapped Bald Eagle

Photo of Rick Howerton and his friends who saved the eagle.

Image of the eagle stuck in the limb line.

A group of friends helped rescue a bald eagle as they floated down the Illinois River last weekend.

Rick Howerton and his friends didn't let the cold temperatures prevent them from taking their annual float trip.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, they came across a bald eagle stuck in a limb line.

The group worked together to remove the hook and line from the bird, but once it was free it was unable to fly due to its injuries. They carefully transported the eagle down river where Warden Cody Youngblood met them took the bird.

Youngblood and Warden Jeremy Bersche took the bird to licensed veterinarian and rehabilitator Dr. Gary Cox of Sallisaw for treatment.

The wardens reminder anglers that they're required to check limb lines at least once every 24 hours. If unable to do so, limb lines should be removed in order to help prevent unintended wildlife from getting entangled such as this one.