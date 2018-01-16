Friends On Illinois River Float Trip Rescue Trapped Bald Eagle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Friends On Illinois River Float Trip Rescue Trapped Bald Eagle

Posted: Updated:
Image of the eagle stuck in the limb line. Image of the eagle stuck in the limb line.
Image of the eagle being floated downstream. Image of the eagle being floated downstream.
Photo of Rick Howerton and his friends who saved the eagle. Photo of Rick Howerton and his friends who saved the eagle.
ILLINOIS RIVER, Oklahoma -

A group of friends helped rescue a bald eagle as they floated down the Illinois River last weekend.

Rick Howerton and his friends didn't let the cold temperatures prevent them from taking their annual float trip.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, they came across a bald eagle stuck in a limb line.

The group worked together to remove the hook and line from the bird, but once it was free it was unable to fly due to its injuries. They carefully transported the eagle down river where Warden Cody Youngblood met them took the bird.

Youngblood and Warden Jeremy Bersche took the bird to licensed veterinarian and rehabilitator Dr. Gary Cox of Sallisaw for treatment.

The wardens reminder anglers that they're required to check limb lines at least once every 24 hours. If unable to do so, limb lines should be removed in order to help prevent unintended wildlife from getting entangled such as this one.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.