OSBI Investigating Threat Made Against State Lawmaker

The Oklahoma State Bureau is investigating a "threat" against a state lawmaker.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, authorities say 9 Moore Police were first notified of the threat against Rep. Mark McBride, R - Moore, in December. Moore PD then turned the investigation over to OSBI in early January.

McBride tells News 9 the case stems from a tracking device he said he found hidden on his vehicle.

This is a developing story.

