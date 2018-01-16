Crews Douse Fire At Midwest City Home

Crews were called to the scene of a reported house fire in Midwest City, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 2300 block of Alicia Dr., near the intersection of SE 23rd Street and S. Post Road.

Crews worked quickly and managed to keep the fire contained to the garage area of the home. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.