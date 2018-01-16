Texas Man Found Dead After Boat Overturns On Oklahoma Lake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Texas Man Found Dead After Boat Overturns On Oklahoma Lake


By Associated Press
HASTINGS, Oklahoma -

Authorities say a Texas man died on an Oklahoma lake when the boat he was riding in overturned.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the death happened Monday afternoon on Waurika Lake, about 90 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. According to a preliminary report, 73-year-old Darwin Wayne Smith of Arlington, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol says Smith's flat-bottomed boat overturned for an unknown reason and Smith was thrown overboard into the water. The highway patrol says an autopsy will determine his cause of death and that Smith was wearing a flotation device.

Authorities say it was cloudy and windy at the time.

