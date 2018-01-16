Davos organizers: Trump to make last-day address at forum

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Spokesman: At least three sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded in South Carolina.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

President Donald Trump was mentioned nearly as often as Martin Luther King Jr. by those commemorating the national holiday created in honor of the slain civil rights leader.

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

Sen. Charles Schumer wants federal transportation officials to press foreign airlines to work better with the operators of New York's Kennedy Airport after winter weather woes cascaded into days of cancellations and delays this month.

Dead men tell no tales, but there's new evidence that somebody aboard the pirate Blackbeard's flagship harbored books among the booty.

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the closing address at the elite World Economic Forum conference in Davos next week, which focuses on "finding ways to reaffirm international cooperation on crucial shared interests," forum organizers announced Tuesday.

The WEF says international security, the environment and the global economy will be the key topics at the annual meeting of business leaders, civil society advocates, academics, celebrities and others in the Swiss Alpine resort from Jan. 23-26.

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the WEF, whose motto is "committed to improving the state of the world," said the world is facing an "inflection point." He noted a theme of rising competition between countries - and divisions within them.

One big issue, Schwab added, "will certainly be the future of global cooperation related to trade, environment, fight against terrorism, tax systems, competitiveness - and in this context it's absolutely essential to have President Trump with us."

Ten heads of state or government from Africa, nine from the Middle East and North Africa, and six from Latin America will join Western leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and British Prime Minister Theresa May in Davos.

The WEF announced the formal schedule on Wednesday, noting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the opening address on Tuesday, while Trump is to make a "keynote" address before Friday's closing.

At its core, the Davos conference is an economic gathering - and more than 1,900 private sector leaders will be on hand.

Just over one in five participants will be women, a record high percentage for the Davos gathering. Top celebrities including actress Cate Blanchett, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and singer Elton John will turn up for an awards ceremony on Monday before the formal conference start.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.