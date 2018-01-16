Metro School District Cancels Classes Due To Flu, Strep - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro School District Cancels Classes Due To Flu, Strep

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
UNION CITY, Oklahoma -

A third metro school has canceled classes due to widespread illness.

Union City Public Schools made the announcement last night via Facebook. 

Students are out for the next couple of days after a high number of confirmed flu and strep cases which came as no surprise here in Oklahoma. 

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 22 Oklahomans had died from the flu so far this season, including four people in the past week and hospitalizations climbed to more than 1,000.

Flu virus illnesses have been so widespread, a couple of other metro schools were also forced to cancel classes. 

Catholic School of St. Eugene made the announcement last Friday with 25 percent of it's student body out sick. 

In mid-December, a Yukon elementary school canceled class after 30 percent of its students fell ill

Union City students are scheduled to return to school Thursday. 

According to the CDC, at least 13 children have died from the flu since October when the season began nationwide.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.