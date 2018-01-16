GE to take $6.2 billion charge tied to GE Capital

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

Dead men tell no tales, but there's new evidence that somebody aboard the pirate Blackbeard's flagship harbored books among the booty.

Shiver me timbers! New signs pirates liked booty _ and books

Officials say New York City created or preserved over 24,500 affordable homes last year, breaking a record for the nation's biggest city.

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

President Donald Trump was mentioned nearly as often as Martin Luther King Jr. by those commemorating the national holiday created in honor of the slain civil rights leader.

On King day, Trump mentioned as much as civil rights leader

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

Spokesman: At least three sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded in South Carolina.

BOSTON (AP) - General Electric is taking a $6.2 billion after-tax charge in the fourth quarter tied to its review and reserve testing of GE Capital's runoff insurance portfolio. GE Capital will also suspend its dividend to GE for the foreseeable future.

"At a time when we are moving forward as a company, a charge of this magnitude from a legacy insurance portfolio in runoff for more than a decade is deeply disappointing," GE CEO John Flannery said in a company release.

Shares of General Electric Co. tumbled more than 4 percent before the market opened Tuesday.

Flannery, who took over as CEO in August, announced late last year that GE would be shedding business units worth more than $20 billion over the next year or two. The company has been paring businesses for well over a decade now, returning to its industrial roots.

GE said last year that it would review its insurance reserves, particularly long-term polices generated by primary insurers, which were then re-insured by GE Capital and the holdings of its North American Live and Health.

GE Capital plans to make statutory reserve contributions of about $15 billion over seven years. It will contribute about $3 billion in 2018's first quarter and approximately $2 billion annually from 2019 through 2024.

Flannery reiterated that the focus of the Boston company remains on making GE Capital "smaller and more focused."

