State police: 4 officers hurt in shooting in South Carolina

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Spokesman: At least three sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded in South Carolina.

Officials say the possibility of future catastrophic floods will be in mind as Montecito, California, rebuilds following deadly mudslides that devastated the wealthy coastal hideaway.

Future floods will be in mind as California town rebuilds

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

President Donald Trump was mentioned nearly as often as Martin Luther King Jr. by those commemorating the national holiday created in honor of the slain civil rights leader.

On King day, Trump mentioned as much as civil rights leader

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

Officials say New York City created or preserved over 24,500 affordable homes last year, breaking a record for the nation's biggest city.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

YORK, S.C. (AP) - Four officers, including three deputies, were shot and wounded while responding to a domestic call in South Carolina early Tuesday.

York County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call about 10 p.m. Monday near York, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said by telephone early Tuesday.

Berry said deputies told him the suspect had left the home by the time officers arrived.

During the initial search for the suspect early Tuesday, a York city officer who had a police dog with him was shot and wounded, Berry said. There was no immediate word on whether the dog was hurt.

As officers later searched some woods, deputies were met by a barrage of gunfire, Berry said, and three deputies were hit. The suspect also was wounded.

The suspect had several "long guns," Berry said. He did not know the specific type of weapons.

All four officers, as well as the suspect, were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Berry said. There was no word on their condition. Sheriff Kevin Tolson was at the hospital Tuesday morning, Berry said.

"We could really use your prayers. We could really use your thoughts," sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said during a news conference. Faris also had no word on the officers' conditions. He did not immediately respond to messages for additional information.

Berry said a SLED helicopter and agents assisted in the search and investigation. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also were helping with the case.

The suspect's name has not been released. Berry said all of the officers involved and the suspect are white men.

York is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte.

