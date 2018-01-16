Crews Responding To Fire In SW OKC

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire early Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. in the 7500 block of S Sherwood Avenue.

The building was evacuated while firefighters struggled to put out the fire. Fire officials said they struggled with putting out the fire due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chill.

