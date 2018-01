Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Spokesman: At least three sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded in South Carolina.

Officials say the possibility of future catastrophic floods will be in mind as Montecito, California, rebuilds following deadly mudslides that devastated the wealthy coastal hideaway.

Future floods will be in mind as California town rebuilds

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

President Donald Trump was mentioned nearly as often as Martin Luther King Jr. by those commemorating the national holiday created in honor of the slain civil rights leader.

On King day, Trump mentioned as much as civil rights leader

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.

Officials say New York City created or preserved over 24,500 affordable homes last year, breaking a record for the nation's biggest city.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

(Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP). In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Louise Anna Turpin. Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where her 12 bro...

(Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP). In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows suspect David Allen Turpin. Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to a California home where he...

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) - A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

The girl, who was so small officers initially believed she was only 10, called 911 and was met by police who interviewed her and then went to the family home in Perris, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles. They found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The children, ages 2 to 29, "appeared to be malnourished and very dirty," according to a press release announcing Sunday's arrest of the parents. "The victims were provided with food and beverages after they claimed to be starving."

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, each were held on $9 million bail and could face charges including torture and child endangerment.

It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys.

State Department of Education records show the family home has the same address as Sandcastle Day School, where David Turpin is listed as principal. In the 2016-17 school year it had an enrollment of six with one student in each of the fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th and 12th grades.

Neighbors said they were stunned by the arrests. Andrew Santillan, who lives around the corner, heard about the case from a friend.

"I had no idea this was going on," he told the Press-Enterprise of Riverside. "I didn't know there were kids in the house."

Other neighbors described the family as intensely private.

A few years ago, Robert Perkins said he and his mother saw a few family members constructing a Nativity scene in the Turpins' front yard. Perkins said he complimented them on it.

"They didn't say a word," he said.

The Turpins filed for bankruptcy in 2011, stating in court documents they owed between $100,000 and $500,000, The New York Times reported. At that time, Turpin worked as an engineer at Northrop Grumman and earned $140,000 annually and his wife was a homemaker, records showed.

Their bankruptcy lawyer, Ivan Trahan, told the Times he never met the children but the couple "spoke about them highly."

"We remember them as a very nice couple," Trahan said, adding that Louise Turpin told him the family loved Disneyland and visited often.

