Lecomte Scores 30 In Baylor's 76-60 Win Over Oklahoma State

Manu Lecomte scored 25 of his career-high 30 points after halftime as Baylor avoided a rare three-game losing streak with a 76-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.More >>
Dekeiya Cohen scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 74-52 on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Yankuba Sima's rebound tip-in with six seconds remaining lifted Oklahoma State to a dramatic 65-64 comeback victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
Mike Gundy will be looking for his fifth defensive coordinator in 13 years.More >>
