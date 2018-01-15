Cohen's 16 Lead No. 5 Baylor Women Past Oklahoma 74-52 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cohen's 16 Lead No. 5 Baylor Women Past Oklahoma 74-52

By Associated Press
Baylor guard Natalie Chou, left, shoots, defended by Oklahoma guard Shaina Pellington (14) and guard Maddie Manning (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Baylor guard Natalie Chou, left, shoots, defended by Oklahoma guard Shaina Pellington (14) and guard Maddie Manning (23) in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Dekeiya Cohen scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 74-52 on Sunday afternoon.

Baylor rolled despite getting just nine points from leading scorer Kalani Brown. The 6-foot-7 junior, who entered averaging 21.5 points per game, played just 15 minutes because of foul trouble. Her previous season low was 13 points.

Kristy Wallace scored 15 points and Natalie Chou added 12 for the Lady Bears (15-1, 5-0 Big 12), who won their 12th straight, all by at least 22 points. It was Baylor's fourth straight win against Oklahoma.

Baylor got off to a rough start but dominated the second half. The Lady Bears held Oklahoma to 17.9 percent shooting after the break.

Ana Llanusa scored 19 points and Vionise Pierre-Louis added 14 for Oklahoma (8-9, 3-3).

Baylor did not make a field goal until the 5:36 mark in the first quarter. Brown got a technical after she hit Pierre-Louis with an elbow and went to the bench with her second foul. Oklahoma took advantage and led 22-16 at the end of the first quarter. It was just the second time all year the Lady Bears trailed after the opening period.

Baylor rallied and took a 33-30 lead at halftime with Brown sitting out the entire second quarter. The Lady Bears held the Sooners to eight points in the period.

Baylor scored the first four points of the second half and remained in control the rest of the way. The Lady Bears led 51-38 at the end of the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears were tested for the first time in two months and fought through it. They had won their previous four conference games by an average of 38.3 points.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have looked at times like the Top 25-caliber team they have been in recent years, and they looked like that again early against Baylor. The defense was solid throughout, but the offense struggled to convert late in the shot clock.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: At Kansas State on Wednesday.

