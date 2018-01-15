Cohen's 16 Lead No. 5 Baylor Women Past Oklahoma 74-52

Manu Lecomte scored 25 of his career-high 30 points after halftime as Baylor avoided a rare three-game losing streak with a 76-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.More >>
Dekeiya Cohen scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 74-52 on Sunday afternoon.More >>
For the sixth time in 10 weeks, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
Trae Young scored 29 of his 43 points after halftime, and No. 9 Oklahoma defeated No. 16 TCU 102-97 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
