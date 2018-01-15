Westbrook, Anthony Help Thunder Rally Past Kings 95-88

Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists before being ejected, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 95-88 on Monday night.More >>
Thunder General Manager Sam Presti and his wife, Shannon, have donated $140,000 to launch a program that aims to foster positive relations with youth and law enforcement.More >>
Manu Lecomte scored 25 of his career-high 30 points after halftime as Baylor avoided a rare three-game losing streak with a 76-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.More >>
Dekeiya Cohen scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 74-52 on Sunday afternoon.More >>
