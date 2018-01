An 80-year-old downtown which formerly housed Chickasha City Hall, & the Police and Fire Departments, will now be used to help veterans.

Grady County’s new Disabled Veterans Chapter 17 opened Monday for the first time at 6th and Chickasha Avenue. The non-profit organization is a resource for local veterans who need help filing claims with the VA, and a place where they can seek out mental health support, according to the organization’s founder Andrea Chavers.

“I feel like we’re going to make a huge difference. We’re going to make a huge difference of how veterans are taken care of here and that’s my goal.”

Chavers is an Army veteran herself, and says she was also homeless at one time. The Disabled Veterans Chapter 17 will also provide free transportation to the center for veterans who are seeking help.