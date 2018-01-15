Viral Video: Crowd Erupts After Harrah Special Needs Athlete Hit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Viral Video: Crowd Erupts After Harrah Special Needs Athlete Hits Jumper

Posted: Updated:
Video of a special needs athlete in Harrah is going viral on social media. Video of a special needs athlete in Harrah is going viral on social media.
HARRAH, Oklahoma -

Video of a special needs athlete in Harrah is going viral on social media.

Jaden Barnes, 16, who has Down syndrome, is the team manager and number one fan of the Harrah Panthers.

Over the weekend, Jaden got a chance to play in his first ever game with the varsity squad. The coach put him into the starting the line-up, so he could run though a line of cheerleaders and teammates and hear his name called.

Seconds after the tip-off between Harrah and Bethel High School, a Panthers’ teammate passed Jaden the ball around the free throw line. Jaden didn’t hesitate and immediately took a shot.

The crowd erupted when Jaden’s first attempt hit nothing but net.

“We haven’t heard the gym that loud all season,” says Panther Coach Chad Rochelle.

Jaden said “yes” and smiled when we asked if knew it was going in right after he shot the ball.

Jaden loves basketball and also plays it through the school’s Special Olympics Program.

But his family is so thankful for Harrah’s teammates which have treated him like family in his two years of high school.

"It allowed him to the get the chance to participate with the boys he hangs out with every day and be part of a team, It's amazing,” says Jaden’s Dad Jeff Barnes.

Harrah ended up winning the game, and plays again Tuesday night.

Jaden plans to be the loudest supporter from the bench.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.