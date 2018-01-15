Cherokee Nation honors MLK while dealing with slavery issue

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Officials say the possibility of future catastrophic floods will be in mind as Montecito, California, rebuilds following deadly mudslides that devastated the wealthy coastal hideaway.

Leaders of the Cherokee Nation marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by acknowledging the tribe needs to come to terms with its treatment of former slaves, known as Freedmen.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

The University of Iowa is caught up in a legal fight with a conservative Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a student who is gay.

The unsolved murder of a Hispanic New Mexico jailer has divided residents, scholars and civil rights advocates for decades.

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

One person has been shot and wounded in a parking garage outside a Rhode Island shopping mall, leading to an evacuation of the mall and a search for suspects.

Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

A quick study of the brutal American cold snap finds that the Arctic blast really wasn't global warming but a freak of nature.

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS and FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Cherokee Nation leaders marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday by acknowledging the tribe needs to come to terms with its treatment of former slaves, known as Freedmen.

The tribe - one of the country's largest - recognized the King holiday for the first time with participation in a King parade and a visit to the Martin Luther King Community Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Cherokee Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Principal Chief Bill John Baker decided the tribe should honor the King holiday this year because of ongoing racial tensions nationwide and because the tribe is seeking to make amends with slavery.

King's writings spoke of injustices against Native Americans and colonization, but Hoskin Jr. said the tribe had its own form of internal oppression and dispossession.

"The time is now to deal with it and talk about it," said Hoskin. "It's been a positive thing for our country to reconcile that during Dr. King's era, and it's going to be a positive thing for Cherokee to talk about that history as part of reconciling our history with slavery."

Such talk from tribal officials would have been surprising before a federal court ruled last year that the descendants of slaves owned by tribe members had the same rights to tribal citizenship, voting, health care and housing as blood-line Cherokees.

One descendant of Freedmen, Rodslen Brown-King, said her mother was able to vote as a Cherokee for the first and only time recently. Other relatives died before getting the benefits that come with tribal citizenship, including a 34-year-old nephew with stomach cancer, she said.

"He was waiting on this decision," said Brown-King, of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. "It's just a lot of struggle, a lot of up and down trauma in our lives. It's exciting to know we are coming together and moving forward in this."

Derrick Reed, a city councilman in Muskogee, and director of the King Community Center there, said Monday's event was the first attended by members of the Cherokee Nation in honor of the holiday.

Baker later spoke at an after-party the tribe is sponsoring, and Hoskin served breakfast earlier in the day.

"We have a wonderful story to tell but we need to tell the whole story," Hoskin said.

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona.

Associated Press writers Russell Contreras and Felicia Fonseca are member of the AP's race and ethnicity team. Follow Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras and Fonseca at http://twitter.com/FonsecaAP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.