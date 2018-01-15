1 shot, wounded in parking garage outside Rhode Island mall

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Officials say the possibility of future catastrophic floods will be in mind as Montecito, California, rebuilds following deadly mudslides that devastated the wealthy coastal hideaway.

Future floods will be in mind as California town rebuilds

Leaders of the Cherokee Nation marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by acknowledging the tribe needs to come to terms with its treatment of former slaves, known as Freedmen.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

The University of Iowa is caught up in a legal fight with a conservative Christian student group that denied a leadership position to a student who is gay.

The unsolved murder of a Hispanic New Mexico jailer has divided residents, scholars and civil rights advocates for decades.

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

One person has been shot and wounded in a parking garage outside a Rhode Island shopping mall, leading to an evacuation of the mall and a search for suspects.

Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

A quick study of the brutal American cold snap finds that the Arctic blast really wasn't global warming but a freak of nature.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - One person has been shot and wounded in a parking garage outside a Rhode Island shopping mall, leading to an evacuation of the mall and a search for suspects.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on the second floor of the Providence Place mall parking garage outside a door to Nordstrom department store.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in what they're calling a targeted shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an initial investigation has revealed that it began with a fight between two groups of young people inside the mall. After the man was shot in the parking garage, police say he went back inside for help.

No arrests have been made. Police say they're reviewing security camera footage.

