1 shot, wounded in parking garage outside Rhode Island mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - One person has been shot and wounded in a parking garage outside a Rhode Island shopping mall, leading to an evacuation of the mall and a search for suspects.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on the second floor of the Providence Place mall parking garage outside a door to Nordstrom department store.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in what they're calling a targeted shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an initial investigation has revealed that it began with a fight between two groups of young people inside the mall. After the man was shot in the parking garage, police say he went back inside for help.

No arrests have been made. Police say they're reviewing security camera footage.

