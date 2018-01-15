Belgium: Explosion collapses building, injures up to 20 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Belgium: Explosion collapses building, injures up to 20

(Sigrid Vermeulen via AP). This image taken from the Twitter page of Sigrid Vermeulen shows a collapsed building in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday Jan. 15, 2018. (Sigrid Vermeulen via AP). This image taken from the Twitter page of Sigrid Vermeulen shows a collapsed building in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday Jan. 15, 2018.

BRUSSELS (AP) - Police said an explosion has torn through three adjacent homes in Belgium's northern port town of Antwerp and injured up to 20 people.

Antwerp police said in a statement late Monday that most of the injuries were slight. Authorities rescued seven people from under the rubble.

Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT network: "There are about 10, a maximum 20 casualties, fortunately including many slightly injured."

The explosion ripped through the homes late in the evening. Antwerp police quickly announced that the blast was not part of a terror attack.

At least one building totally collapsed. Rescue workers were still going through the debris around midnight.

