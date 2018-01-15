Del City Man Who Defended Home Could Face Murder Charge

Del City police have filed an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Vincent Alexander. He is expected to face a second-degree murder complaint for allegedly firing at two home invasion suspects.

The shootout injured the suspects and killed a 27-year-old woman.

“Not an aggressive bone in her body, that I could tell,” said Lonnie White, neighbor. “The last person you would think anybody would do that to.”

That is how White remembers his 27-year-old neighbor. He said the female victim’s friend ran to his home Friday morning after a shootout between Sharonne Jackson, his brother Darious Jackson and Vincent Alexander.

“She said that her friend was shot as she opened the door,” said White. “They believed she was dead.”

Police said the Jackson brothers stormed into the home on Neighbors Lane demanding money. They forced the female victim into the bedroom where Alexander was sleeping. That is when Alexander allegedly fired at the intruders. The gunfire injured the two suspects and killed the woman.

“Officers responded and found a deceased white female and a black male that had been shot multiple times in the doorway,” said Maj. Ted Kleber.

Alexander took his gun and went on the run. Police said even though Alexander shot in self-defense, the 29-year-old man could face multiple charges including second degree murder and unlawfully possessing a gun. Alexander is a convicted felon out of Texas and is now wanted by Del City investigators.

“He’s scared because he knows he is not supposed to have a gun,” said Kleber.

Police will not release the victim's name at the family's request. Investigators expect Alexander will turn himself in soon.