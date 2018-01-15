Sam Presti & Family Donate $140K To Police Mentoring Program

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti and his wife, Shannon, have donated $140,000 to launch a program that aims to foster positive relations with youth and law enforcement.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.More >>
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has released his latest bracketology report and OU is currently a No. 1 seed while five other Big 12 teams also project to get in the tournament.More >>
Energy FC has signed Deer Creek native Christian Ibeagha to help shore up the back line.More >>
For the sixth time in 10 weeks, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean and Johns Take The guys talk Defensive Coordinators, the Thunder breaking their three game losing streak, OU and OSU basketball.More >>
