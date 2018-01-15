11-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Stillwater

An 11-year-old girl has passed away from her injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Stillwater, Oklahoma over the weekend.

According to Stillwater Police, on Sunday, January 14, Anna Marie Davis was riding a skateboard down her driveway into the roadway when she hit the rear end of a vehicle that was passing by in the street.

Witnesses told police, that Anna did not the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle was unable to see her because of a bush in their line of vision.

Anna was medi-flighted to a local hospital in critical condition. Monday morning, she passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Anna, her family and all those affected by this tragedy. Administrators at Anna’s school have been advised so they can take appropriate steps for when her classmates and friends return to school tomorrow,” said Stillwater Police Lt. Jeff Watts.