Duncan Police: Young girl killed by pet dog at home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Duncan Police: Young girl killed by pet dog at home

Posted: Updated:

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) - Police in a southwest Oklahoma town are investigating after a young girl was killed by a pet dog at her home over the weekend.

Duncan police say officers were dispatched to the home around 3 p.m. Sunday on reports that a girl was being attacked.

Police Chief Dan Ford told The Lawton Constitution that by the time officers arrived, the dog had dragged the girl out in the yard and was attacking her. As the police approached, the dog charged one of the officers, who fatally shot the animal.

Police have not released the name or age of the girl.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.