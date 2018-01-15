Police: Woman Kills Her Two Children, Then Jumps To Death From B - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: Woman Kills Her Two Children, Then Jumps To Death From Bridge

By CBS News
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -

Detectives say a North Carolina woman killed her two children and then jumped off a bridge onto an interstate highway to kill herself.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called early Saturday evening after the woman dropped onto the asphalt onto Interstate 485. Officers say 34-year-old Christina Elizabeth Treadway was dead at the scene.

Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds. Treadway's 3-year-old-daughter Iliyah Miller and 7-year-old son Isaiah Miller died at a hospital. No one else was inside the home.

Gregory Moore, Isaiah and Iliyah's grandfather, told CBS affiliate WBTV that the family is struggling to cope with the loss.

"It's hurtful, it's very hurtful. I try my best not to be angry with her, but it's hard not to be," Moore said. "My son is heartbroken and devastated."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.  

