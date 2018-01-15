Trae Young Named Big 12 Player Of The Week For Sixth Time

For the sixth time in 10 weeks, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Young's six Player of the Week awards ties former Sooner Blake Griffin (2008-09) for the most in a season by any Big 12 player. Young is tied for second with four other players for the most Big 12 Player of the Week honors in a career, two shy of tying Griffin for the top spot (eight from 2007-09).

A 6-2 guard from Norman, Young led the Sooners to two wins over ranked opponents with a pair of double-doubles. Young averaged 35.0 points, 8.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steaks and 1.0 blocks while shooting .440 from the field and .500 from 3-point range.

Young aided Oklahoma in a win over No. 8 Texas Tech on Tuesday by posting 27 points, 10 assists and four steals. On Saturday, Young tied his career-high of 43 points while adding 11 rebounds and seven assists in an overtime victory against No. 16 TCU.

In the win over TCU, Young shot 10-of-18 from 3-point range, sinking the most treys of the Lon Kruger era and coming within one make of tying the program record (11 by Brent Price in 1990). Young is the only major-conference player in the last 20 years with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 3-pt FG in a single game.

Young's performances continued multiple streaks, including 15 straight games of scoring at least 20 points and 14 straight games of at least 25 points.

The guard leads the nation in scoring (30.1 points) and assists (10.0).

Young has now received a Big 12 weekly honor in eight of this season’s 10 weeks. In addition to this week, he has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 13, Nov. 27, Dec. 18, Dec. 27 and Jan. 1. He also earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4.

Off to a 14-2 start (4-1 in Big 12 play), the Sooners are back in action on Tuesday at Kansas State. The Sooners and Wildcats will tip at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.