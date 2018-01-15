Trae Young Named Big 12 Player Of The Week For Sixth Time

For the sixth time in 10 weeks, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.More >>
Trae Young scored 29 of his 43 points after halftime, and No. 9 Oklahoma defeated No. 16 TCU 102-97 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean and Johns Take The guys talk Defensive Coordinators, the Thunder breaking their three game losing streak, OU and OSU basketball.More >>
Christopher Bell won the Chili Bowl for the second consecutive year, taking command after Kyle Larson's engine appeared to fail as the two raced for the lead.More >>
Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.More >>
