Salvation Army Offers Warm Place For Homeless As Temps Plummet

With another Arctic blast expected to tear through Monday night, the Salvation Army is offering warmth to those in need.

Once temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below later Monday afternoon, this shelter will turn into a warming station with all hands on deck working to help those with no where else to turn.

When the temperatures plummet, hundreds of homeless residents are left scrambling for help.

According to the Salvation Army, on any given night in Oklahoma City, there are 1,400 people who are homeless.

About 300 of those are unsheltered, living on the streets, under bridges and in camps scattered across the metro.

In addition to its emergency shelter operations, volunteers will also brave the cold themselves in search of those who need a blanket or warm meal, but refuse to leave the streets.