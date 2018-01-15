Salvation Army Offers Warm Place For Homeless As Temps Plummet - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Salvation Army Offers Warm Place For Homeless As Temps Plummet

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With another Arctic blast expected to tear through Monday night, the Salvation Army is offering warmth to those in need.

Once temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below later Monday afternoon, this shelter will turn into a warming station with all hands on deck working to help those with no where else to turn. 

When the temperatures plummet, hundreds of homeless residents are left scrambling for help. 

According to the Salvation Army, on any given night in Oklahoma City, there are 1,400 people who are homeless. 

About 300 of those are unsheltered, living on the streets, under bridges and in camps scattered across the metro. 

In addition to its emergency shelter operations, volunteers will also brave the cold themselves in search of those who need a blanket or warm meal, but refuse to leave the streets. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.