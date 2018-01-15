MWCPD Respond To Non-Injury Accident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

MWCPD Respond To Non-Injury Accident

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Midwest City Police are at the scene of an accident in northeast Oklahoma City early Monday morning.  

According to report, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. near North Sooner Rd. and NW 10th St.

Two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided. Officials said that one vehicle stopped immediately after the collision, while the other continued about a quarter mile down the road. Both of the vehicles are inoperable. 

There have been no reports of injuries for either driver, but EMSA was called to the scene just in case. 

There are currently no reports of injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates. 

