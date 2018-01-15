Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 15

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz,

- Dean and Johns Take

- The guys talk the future of Defensive Coordinator, for OU and OSU

- Thunder snaps their three-game losing streak – Felton leading the bench

- Streaking Sooners: Sooners are 4 in 1 against top 25 teams in basketball

- Dean goes 1 on 1 with Trae Young

- Up and down week for OSU basketball

- Havoc in the heartland, Wichita State hangs on for 72-69 win

- Keith Jackson dies at 89

- The guys give their picks for next season College Football Playoff

- NFL Breakdown

- Christopher Bell becomes first Oklahoman to win back to back titles at the 36th annual Chili Bowl Championship

- The guys Play the Percentages

