Residents grieve and commit to rebuilding after mudslides

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

A female passenger on a casino shuttle boat that was consumed by a huge fire off Florida's Gulf Coast has died.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Vince Agapito searches through a Montecito, Calif., home that was d...

(AP Photo/Mike Balsamo). People attend a candlelight vigil in Santa Barbara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, to pay tribute to the people who were killed when mudslides ravaged a Southern California.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Engineer Rick Pinal navigates through a muddy Montecito, Calif., home back...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) - At the end of a heartbreaking week that saw deadly mudslides kill at least 20, residents of Montecito gathered to grieve, pay tribute to victims and commit to rebuilding their cherished community on the Southern California coast.

Mourners lit prayer candles and left flowers as a makeshift memorial for the victims after shedding tears, hugs and prayers during the vigil outside the Santa Barbara County courthouse.

"I don't know about you, but I'm scared of Mother Nature right now," Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo told the attendees at the vigil.

Bethany Harris, who lives in Santa Barbara, brought her two young sons to the vigil because she wanted to make sure they understood the impact the devastating storm has had on the community, she said.

"We all know someone who has been affected by this," she said. "We will heal together."

Before a moment of silence, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams read out the names of each of the 20 victims.

"Tonight, we need to mourn," he said. "Our community is going through something it has never gone through."

Those at the vigil included the family of 30-year-old Pinit Sutthithepa, whose body was discovered Saturday afternoon. His 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, remained missing. His 6-year-old son, Peerawat, nicknamed Pasta, and his 79-year-old father-in-law, Richard Loring Taylor, also were killed in the mudslides. Family members said they were too distraught to speak.

"This family is one of several that lost multiple family members," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. "And we know that the suffering of those who knew and loved all of the victims is immense."

The list of those still missing in the mudslides has shrunk to four.

In the disaster area, firefighters went door to door on Sunday to check the structural stability of the houses damaged by a powerful rainstorm that preceded the mudslides and scoured what's left of toppled homes and mangled cars as they searched for the missing.

Search and rescue operations ended Sunday and authorities transitioned to a search and recovery phase, Brown said. The move allows officials to release resources that are no longer needed and allow search operations to slow to a safer pace, he said.

The storm sent flash floods cascading through mountain slopes that were burned bare by a huge wildfire in December. Workers used backhoes, jackhammers and chain saws to clear away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees.

Crews have made it a priority to clear out debris basins and creek canals before another rainstorm. Long-range forecasts gave the crews about a week before the next chance of rain - and potential new mudslides - although the precipitation was expected to be disorganized and light. Another system was possible two days later.

The mudslides on Jan. 9 ravaged the tony community, destroying at least 65 homes and damaging more than 460 others, officials said. They also forced the indefinite shutdown of U.S. 101, the only major freeway between Santa Barbara and points east.

The rest of the community's infrastructure also was damaged. Some streets were cracked in half, and authorities closed bridges and overpasses because they were unstable. Amtrak said it was adding rail cars to each of its five daily roundtrip trains between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara to accommodate commuters grappling with the ongoing closure of U.S. 101.

But despite the damage in the neighborhood, Montecito residents still have hope their community will recover.

"They're exhausted but they find ways to try to live life as normally as they can," Williams said.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.