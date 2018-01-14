Murder Trial For I-40 Rampage In Custer County Starts Tuesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Murder Trial For I-40 Rampage In Custer County Starts Tuesday

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
ARAPAHO, Oklahoma -

A murder trial more than two years in the making starts Tuesday.

Jeremy Hardy will face a jury in Custer County for allegedly shooting at cars on I-40, killing two Oklahomans on December 17, 2015. Jeffrey Kent Powell of Arapaho and Billie Jean West of Lone Wolf lost their lives.

Hardy came from Pasadena, Texas, and was allegedly in Oklahoma for work.

Dash cam footage shows his arrest after a 100-mile-per-hour chase. Investigators say he was drunk the whole time. He now faces 11 charges, including two for first degree murder. The district attorney is also asking for the death penalty.

Records show dozens of subpoena requests for witnesses, many who require transportation and housing for the duration of the trial. So far, the price tag for this case is $12,596.65.

Jury selection is set to start Tuesday morning. The trial was originally set to begin last June and then August but was continued both times.

