Arrest Warrant Issued Following Deadly Del City Home Invasion

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who police say shot two suspects during a deadly home invasion in Del City.

Those suspects, brothers Darious and Sharonne Jackson, are now in custody after police say they shot a woman in the head and killed her during a robbery just after midnight on Friday, January 12.

Investigators tell us Vincent Alexander shot the brothers and ran away.

“Number one, (Alexander) was involved in the shooting,” Major Ted Kleber, Del City Police Department said on Friday. “He shot back. He is a convicted felon, number two. And he took the weapon with him so we need to recover the weapon and also we need his side of the story.”

He faces a complaint of second degree murder because police say he is a convicted felon out of Texas who unlawfully had a handgun.