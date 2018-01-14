Edmond Man Found Safe After Silver Alert - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Man Found Safe After Silver Alert

By Cole Poland, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond Police issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Donald McNamara Sunday evening.

McNamara, a white man, left the Lyndale at Edmond Assisted Living Facility near 15th and Kelly around 7:30 p.m. Friday. McNamara is said to have dementia.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he left the facility. McNamara's car is a silver 2009 Honda Civic, with Oklahoma plates EGP685.

Piedmont Police reported making contact with McNamara around 10 p.m. Saturday but did not have reason to believe then he was missing from anywhere.

Anyone who may know McNamara's whereabouts is asked to contact Edmond Police immediately.

UPDATE: McNamara returned to the assisted living center safely around 7 p.m.

