Sheriff: Casino shuttle boat ablaze, all 50 passengers safe

The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missing

A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack

Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missing

Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and Mazda

It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's health

Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportation

The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California town

A proposal to make part Manhattan a toll zone, where drivers would pay to drive into the most congested neighborhoods, appears to be gaining momentum.

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Florida authorities say a casino cruise boat catches fire near Gulf Coast in Tampa Bay area and all 50 passengers make it safely to shore amid rescue operation.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A boat shuttling patrons to a casino ship off the Florida Gulf Coast became swiftly engulfed by flames Sunday afternoon, and dozens of passengers and crew escaped by jumping into chilly waters near shore, authorities said.

Fifteen people complaining of chest pain, smoke inhalation and other minor injuries were taken to the hospital to be checked, authorities said, adding no injuries were life-threatening.

Port Richey Chief of Police Gerard DeCanio said all 50 passengers and the crew reached safety as the fast-spreading flames consumed the shuttle boat just off the shore, sending a huge plume of dark smoke across sunny skies on an unusually chilly winter day in the Tampa Bay region.

"It looked pretty dramatic because the shuttle boat burned really fast," DeCanio told The Associated Press by phone.

A witness told The Tampa Bay Times that she heard screams before he saw the smoke rising.

"They didn't have much time to decide whether or not to jump," said Bakr Jandali, 19. "It was a hard jump."

The passengers had to jump about 12 feet (3 meters) into the chilly waters, and then received help from area residents who offered them towels, socks and water to drink.

DeCanio said the shuttle boat was close to shore when it experienced engine problems after leaving the dock at Port Richey, a suburban community about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Tampa. He said the crew decided to turn back veering close to a residential area as smoke belched and flames then kicked up.

Pasco County Fire Rescue official Shawn Whited said passengers on board the vessel jumped to get away from the fire and swam the chilly waters to shore, while some were rescued by other boats. A multiagency rescue operation was conducted as the boat burned just offshore.

News footage at the site showed survivors cloaked in blankets trying to warm themselves after reaching safety.

The shuttle boat regularly carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land, according to authorities. They said the shuttle vessel was headed out to the casino ship at the time.

Tropical Breeze Casino Cruises didn't immediately respond late Sunday to calls for information.

