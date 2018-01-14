Fire Destroys Building, Cars At SW OKC Auto Shop - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fire Destroys Building, Cars At SW OKC Auto Shop

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A welding mishap sparked a fire at an Oklahoma City auto shop Sunday afternoon.

The building, located near SW 29th and Robinson, is expected to be a total loss as well as six cars inside.

All employees were able to exit the building safely with no reported injuries.

