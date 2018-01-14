Police Respond To Stabbing Call In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police responded to a reported stabbing in south Oklahoma City, Saturday.

Officials arrived at the scene near SW 89th and May at approximately 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the male victim informed police he was stabbed the night prior, but decided to wait 12 hours to call 911 for his wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released a suspect description.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.