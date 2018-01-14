3 dead, 1 injured in fire in abandoned Oklahoma City house - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 dead, 1 injured in fire in abandoned Oklahoma City house

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Firefighters say three people were killed and one was injured after fire swept through an abandoned house west of downtown Oklahoma City.

Neighbors reported massive flames leaping from the vacant two-story structure early Saturday morning. Firefighters say the fire was so intense that it damaged a neighboring house that officials say was also abandoned.

The first victim was pulled from the rubble of the original structure about 11:30 a.m. Two more bodies - a man and a woman - were discovered Saturday afternoon. A man who was pulled from the adjacent structure suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital.

Firefighters say the structures were a popular shelter for homeless people trying to keep warm when temperatures dip below freezing. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

